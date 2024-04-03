Did Trump lie about speaking with murder victim Ruby Garcia's family?
Grand Rapids, Michigan - Donald Trump recently claimed that he has been in contact with the family of murder victim Ruby Garcia, but the family says that this isn't true at all.
During a speech in Michigan on Tuesday, Trump – while speaking about immigration – claimed that every town in America "is now a border town."
He blamed this on President Joe Biden, who he said "brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over the world, and dumped it straight into our backyards."
Trump went on to bring up Garcia, murdered on March 22 by her boyfriend Brandon Ortiz-Vite who was allegedly living in the US illegally. Ortiz, who left Garcia's body on a busy highway, has admitted to the crime.
"Ruby’s loved ones and community are left grieving for this incredible young woman," Trump said.
"Remembering what they called her, they said she had the most contagious laughter, and when she walked into a room, she lit up that room."
He continued, "I've heard that from so many people... I spoke to some of her family."
But Ruby's sister, Mavi Garcia, recently told Target 8 that she and the rest of the family have never spoken to the former president.
"He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV," Mavi claimed.
Donald Trump and his aggressive anti-immigration rhetoric
Immigration and border control have become central issues for the Republican Party heading into the 2024 presidential elections. Trump has made them the main focus of his re-election campaign and regularly faces criticism for his extreme anti-migrant rhetoric.
During his speech in Michigan, he repeated the controversial claim that there is a "bloodbath" at the border which is "destroying our country."
He also said that US communities are facing "plunder, rape, and slaughter" at the hands of undocumented immigrants.
Mavi Garcia said that, while she certainly wishes her sister's killer would have "stayed in Mexico," she slammed Trump and other Republicans for using Ruby's death to push a political agenda.
"It's always been about illegal immigrants," Mavi said.
"Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it's kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that?"
Mavi went on to say that "the focus should be on my sister right now," who she described as a very happy and generous person who could "light up a room."
Cover photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP