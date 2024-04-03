Did Trump lie about speaking with murder victim Ruby Garcia's family?

Grand Rapids, Michigan - Donald Trump recently claimed that he has been in contact with the family of murder victim Ruby Garcia, but the family says that this isn't true at all.

During a speech in Michigan on Tuesday, Trump – while speaking about immigration – claimed that every town in America "is now a border town."

He blamed this on President Joe Biden, who he said "brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over the world, and dumped it straight into our backyards."

Trump went on to bring up Garcia, murdered on March 22 by her boyfriend Brandon Ortiz-Vite who was allegedly living in the US illegally. Ortiz, who left Garcia's body on a busy highway, has admitted to the crime.

"Ruby’s loved ones and community are left grieving for this incredible young woman," Trump said.

"Remembering what they called her, they said she had the most contagious laughter, and when she walked into a room, she lit up that room."

He continued, "I've heard that from so many people... I spoke to some of her family."

But Ruby's sister, Mavi Garcia, recently told Target 8 that she and the rest of the family have never spoken to the former president.

"He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV," Mavi claimed.