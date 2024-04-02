Trump doubles down on anti-migrant rhetoric in "bloodbath" reprisal

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Donald Trump doubled down on his heavily criticized warning of a coming American "bloodbath" Tuesday as he told supporters US communities faced "plunder, rape and slaughter" at the hands of undocumented immigrants .

Donald Trump continued his anti-migrant rhetoric during his latest re-election rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where he again warned of a "bloodbath" if he loses. © ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP

In some of his most inflammatory comments to date on border security, Trump accused President Joe Biden of unleashing "carnage, chaos and killing" in a country he said was flooded with drugs and besieged by foreign criminal gangs.

"I stand before you today to declare that Joe Biden's border bloodbath... it's a bloodbath, and it's destroying our country, and it's a very bad thing happening," he said in an apocalyptic campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"It's going to end on the day that I take office."

The former president – who faces a rematch against Biden in November's election – spoke out as the Republican National Committee launched BidenBloodbath.com, a website warning of an "invasion aided and abetted by Joe Biden."

While addressing the potential loss of auto manufacturing jobs to foreign countries last month in Ohio, Trump warned if he wasn't re-elected, "it's going to be a bloodbath for the country."

Hours after Grand Rapids, he repeated his fierce messaging at a rally in Wisconsin, where he savaged Biden for allowing what Trump called "an invasion of our country."

"We will liberate this nation from crooked Joe and his migrant armies of dangerous criminals once and for all," he told supporters holding "Fire Biden" signs in Green Bay.

Biden's campaign and Democrats accused him of fomenting "political violence," prompting an indignant response from Trump aides who said it was clear the tycoon was using the term to describe economic devastation.

Trump is often criticized for using extreme language that experts fear increases the risk of violence, whether in social media posts about his multiple prosecutions or at his rallies.