Did Trump's legal team try to silence Stormy Daniels until 2024 Election Day?

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team allegedly offered hush money to Stormy Daniels again – this time for her silence ahead of the 2024 election.

Attorneys for Donald Trump reportedly offered Stormy Daniels money to keep quiet about the former president in the months leading up to the election. © Collage: JC Olivera & Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier this year, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records related to hush money payments he made to Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election to hide details of an affair she claimed they had.

After Daniels testified in the case, she set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for legal fees she owed Trump after a separate defamation case she filed against him was thrown out.

In emails obtained by MSNBC, Trump's legal team reached out to Daniels' attorneys, offering to accept a lower amount she owes in exchange for her silence in the remaining months of the 2024 election.

"We disagree that a payment of $620,000 would be in full satisfaction of the three judgments," one email stated.

"However, we can agree to settle these matters for $620,000, provided that your client agrees in writing to make no public or private statements related to any alleged past interactions with President Trump, or defamatory or disparaging statements about him, his businesses, and/or any affiliates or his suitability as a candidate for President," Trump's attorneys added.