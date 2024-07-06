Close to $1 million raised for Stormy Daniels as threats over Trump's conviction pour in

New York, New York - Supporters for Stormy Daniels have raised nearly $1 million as she continues to get death threats following Donald Trump 's recent felony conviction in his hush money criminal trial.

A GoFundMe organized by supporters of Stormy Daniels (r.) has managed to raise close to $1 million in the wake of Donald Trump's (l.) hush money trial conviction. © Collage: POOL & Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Friends of the adult film star have organized the "I Stand with Stormy Daniels" campaign on GoFundMe, which has managed to amass $970,196 since it was created on June 26.

Daniels was the key witness in the trial, where Trump was accused of falsifying business records in an attempt to hide a payment made to Daniels to cover up her story of an alleged affair between the two.



The jury found him guilty on all 34 felony charges, making him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a felony.

A description for the campaign claims that since the conviction, Daniels has received countless death threats and has been doxed by media outlets.

"Stormy needs help to relocate her family to somewhere they can feel safe and live life on their terms," the campaign wrote.

"She needs assistance to be able to continue to pay the mounting court fees so that Trump doesn’t just win because his pocketbook seems endless."