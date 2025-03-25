"Distorted" Trump portrait to be removed after president's meltdown

Denver, Colorado - Colorado officials have agreed to remove a painting of Donald Trump from the state's capital building after the president harshly criticized the depiction of him.

After President Donald Trump complained about a painting of him being displayed in the Colorado capital building, officials have now agreed to remove it. © JIM WATSON / AFP

According to CNN, the state's Republican Senate Minority Leader Paul Lundeen requested the portrait be taken down so it can be replaced with one "that depicts his contemporary likeness."

The Colorado Building Advisory Committee, the group that oversees the portraits and consists of both Democrat and Republican members, ultimately signed a letter directing its removal.

In a statement, House Democrats told the outlet, "If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that's up to them."

The move comes after Trump shared a lengthy rant on social media on Sunday night, alleging the painting was "purposefully distorted," described it as "truly the worst," and demanded Governor Jared Polis have it removed immediately.

Though Trump baselessly blamed Democrats, the painting was actually commissioned by a Republican group in 2019 after their crowdfunding effort to get a painting of Trump in the building reached nearly $10,000.

In a recent interview, Sarah Boardman, the artist behind the painting, argued it was not meant to be a political statement nor to appease a particular group.