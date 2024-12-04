Trump urges court to toss Georgia case – his last remaining criminal prosecution

Washington DC - Donald Trump asked a Georgia appeals court on Wednesday to toss out the only remaining criminal prosecution facing him as he prepares to return to the White House.

Donald Trump asked a Georgia appeals court on Wednesday to toss out the only remaining criminal prosecution facing him as he prepares to return to the White House. © Win McNamee / POOL / AFP

Trump's attorney, Steven Sadow, in a filing with the court, said the indictment accusing Trump of seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia should be dismissed now that he is the president-elect.

A sitting president is "completely immune from indictment or any criminal process, state or federal," Sadow said, and the continued prosecution of Trump in Georgia would be unconstitutional.

"President Trump respectfully submits that upon reaching that decision, this Court should dismiss his appeal for lack of jurisdiction with directions to the trial court to immediately dismiss the indictment against President Trump," he said.

Sadow noted that Special Counsel Jack Smith has dropped the two federal cases brought against Trump.

Trump (78) was accused of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden and of removing large quantities of top secret documents after leaving the White House, but neither case came to trial.

Smith cited a long-standing Justice Department policy of not indicting or prosecuting a sitting president in his motions to have the cases dismissed.

In Georgia, Trump was charged with racketeering over his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results in the southern state.