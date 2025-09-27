Donald and Melania Trump caught having heated exchange aboard Marine One

Washington DC - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were recently seen having what appeared to be a heated exchange while aboard the Marine One helicopter.

Donald and Melania Trump (r.) were recently caught on video having a heated private conversation while aboard the Marine One helicopter. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Wednesday night, as they returned from the UN General Assembly in New York, the couple was caught on video speaking while sitting across from each other as the helicopter landed in DC.

While it's unclear what they were discussing, Trump was seen wagging his finger at Melania, who shook her head in response.

Moments later, the two exited the plane looking somewhat tense while still holding hands for most of the way as they walked across the White House lawn.

The incident comes as Melania has largely avoided the public eye since her husband's re-election, and she has even opted out of living with him at the White House, fueling speculation about the state of their marriage.

While critics believe the two were arguing aboard the helicopter, a forensic lip-reader told the New York Post that the two were discussing the "shenanigans" from earlier that day at the UN – including when an escalator stopped, nearly causing the couple to trip.