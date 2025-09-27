Trump asks Supreme Court for final call on ending birthright citizenship

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration recently filed a request for the Supreme Court to decide once and for all if he can put an end to birthright citizenship.

According to CNN, Solicitor General D. John Sauer, an appellate attorney with the Trump administration, argued in the request that the constitutional amendment establishing birthright citizenship was a "mistake" that carries "destructive consequences."

The 14th Amendment states that citizenship is granted to "all persons born or naturalized in the United States," and a Supreme Court ruling in 1898 established citizenship for the children of migrants who are born on US soil.

After winning re-election, Trump signed an executive order to end birthright citizenship.

Judges around the country soon blocked the effort, arguing the move was clearly unconstitutional, and in February, a US appeals court upheld the bans.

In the request, Sauer argued the lower court's decisions "invalidated a policy of prime importance to the president and his administration in a manner that undermines our border security," which "confer, without lawful justification, the privilege of American citizenship on hundreds of thousands of unqualified people."

In June, the Supreme Court ruled that the rulings "likely exceed the equitable authority" the courts have.