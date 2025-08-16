Insiders reveal what Melania Trump included in a personal letter to Vladimir Putin

Anchorage, Alaska - First Lady Melania Trump has reportedly penned a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a tragic issue that has come out of his country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine .

President Donald Trump reportedly hand-delivered a letter from his wife Melania Trump (r.) to Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) during their recent meeting. © Collage: Vyacheslav Prokofiev / POOL / AFP & Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Two White House officials told Reuters that Melania's husband President Donald Trump hand-delivered the letter to the Russian leader during his meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

While the officials didn't reveal what the letter was about, they did claim the Slovenian-born first lady mentioned the abduction of tens of thousands of Ukrainian children since the inception of the conflict.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described the letter as "a true act of humanism," and reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude during a phone call with President Trump following the meeting with Putin.

Critics have widely blamed Putin's leadership for the abductions, and in 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Office indicted him on war crime charges related to the allegations.

Despite the criticism, President Trump, who has shown preferential treatment to Putin over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, enthusiastically praised the Russian leader after their meeting.