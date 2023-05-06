Donald Trump addresses infamous "Grab 'em by the p***" comment in deposition video

New York, New York - Donald Trump 's taped deposition in for E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit against him has been released to the public, showing the former president defending his most damning past comments.

Donald Trump's deposition in the defamation lawsuit launched by E. Jean Carroll was recently played for the jury and released to the public. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot / C-SPAN

The 48-minute deposition, originally taken in October, was played by Carroll's legal team for the jury on Wednesday and Thursday, and released to the public on Friday.

Trump is seen answering questions about Carroll's claims that he raped her in a department store in the 1990s, and the nature of their relationship.

When Carroll came forward with her claims in 2016, Trump publicly denied it, also criticizing her looks by claiming he couldn't have raped her because she is "not my type."

Asked in the deposition about his response, Trump defends himself by saying: "It's not politically correct to say, and I know that, but I'll say it anyway."

"She's accusing me of rape," he continues. "A woman that I have no idea who she is, it came out of the blue he said."

In one previously-reported moment from the deposition, Trump is handed an old photo of himself meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s. He goes on to mistakenly identify Carroll in the photo as Marla Maples several times.

After his attorney corrects his mistake, Trump, who does not typically wear glasses or contacts, responds by claiming that the photo is "blurry."