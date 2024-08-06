Donald Trump announces "a major interview" with Elon Musk amid floundering poll numbers

Washington DC - Donald Trump and Elon Musk are at it again with the bromance to end all bromances for a team-up that Republicans are likely hoping will give their flagging poll numbers a boost.

Then-President Donald Trump (l.) greets Elon Musk (r.) before a policy and strategy forum with executives in the State Dining Room of the White House February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On Tuesday Trump took to his platform Truth Social to write, "ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK."

"Details to follow," he added.

Elon Musk has been catching flack lately for allegations of election misinformation on his own tech platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The SpaceX founder responded to recent claims from Edward Luce of the Financial Times that the tech billionaire is "a menace to democracy" on Tuesday in an X post.

"The same legacy media dingbats who lied repeatedly claiming 'X/Twitter is dying,' are now saying it's the 'largest & most influential platform," Musk wrote.

"The real crime here is that my sides hurt from laughing at the irony!"