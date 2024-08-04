Kamala Harris is closing in on Trump in new national poll
Washington DC - A new poll confirmed Sunday that Kamala Harris has drawn level with Donald Trump, transforming a White House race that the Republican had been increasingly confident he was going to win.
Harris, who is set to name her vice presidential pick imminently ahead of the rapidly approaching November 5 presidential election, has erased the growing lead that Trump was building before President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.
According to the CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday, Harris has a 1% advantage over Trump nationwide – compared to Trump's previous five-point edge on Biden.
In the swing states that decide the Electoral College contest in US elections, Harris and Trump – who shocked the world with his 2016 presidential victory but was beaten by Biden in 2020 – are equal.
These are considered good numbers for a Democratic candidate who parachuted into the race only last month, when Biden bowed to mounting concerns over his mental acuity and ability to serve a second term at 81 years old.
But Harris, who is Biden's vice president and the first Black and South Asian woman ever in the role, is in a sprint to prove herself to voters.
A big moment in that process will be when Harris announces her choice for running mate in a historic bid to become America's first female president. This could happen as early as Sunday or Monday.
Expectations are that Harris will pick a white man to balance the ticket – and likely a moderate Democrat who would help counterweigh attacks on Harris from Republicans that she is too far to the left.
