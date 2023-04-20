Donald Trump argues his presence at trial would be a "burden" to NYC

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team have argued that his presence at the upcoming defamation lawsuit trial brought by E. Jean Carroll would cause a "burden" to New York City.

Lawyers for Donald Trump argued that he shouldn't be present at his defamation trial from E. Jean Carroll (l.) because it would "burden" New York City. © Collage: Ilya S. Savenok / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / MediaPunch

In a letter sent to Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday, attorney Joseph Tacopina asks that his client be excused from attending the trial, even though Trump "wishes" he could be there.

Tacopina says Trump's presence would result in "logistical and financial burdens" for the court, and that truly "concerns" him.

"In order for Defendant Trump to appear, his movement would need to be coordinated preliminarily by a Secret Service advance team hours beforehand each day that he is present, so that a tactical plan may be developed," Tacopina wrote.

"Your consideration is greatly appreciated," he added.

Carroll's legal team issued a response to the judge calling Trump's motion "frivolous," pointing out his recent trip to a UFC event and a rally he has scheduled on day two of the trial.

"Mr. Trump has yet to answer the Court's question, and he now asks the Court to deliver an excuse to the jury in the event he decides not to attend trial," Carroll's attorney wrote.

In 2019, the journalist and columnist for Elle Magazine accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room. He denied the allegations, saying she wasn't his "type," and labeled Carroll a liar. He again went after her character on his Truth Social platform.

Trump's team have asked for a delay in the case twice and have tried to have the suit dismissed.