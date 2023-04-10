Donald Trump crashes UFC 287 and gets fawning reception

Miami, Florida - Donald Trump made a surprise visit to a recent UFC, and was welcomed with open arms by fight fans.

UFC 287 took place on Saturday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami with Israel Adesanya v. Alex Pereira as the main event, but Trump's arrival stole a lot of the limelight.

Videos circulating on social media show the crowd erupt in cheers and give the recently indicted former president a standing ovation.

Trump sat ringside next to his longtime supporter and musician Kid Rock, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and UFC president Dana White. His son, Don Jr. was also in attendance.

Despite being arraigned last week as he faces 34 felony charges, the room enthusiastically responded with chants of "USA," while the 76-year-old responded with a wave.

Fighter Jorge Masvidal even praised him, pointing him out from the ring, exclaiming, "Greatest president in the history of the world, I love that guy!"