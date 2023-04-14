Donald Trump once again asks to delay E. Jean Carroll trial, arguing she's funded by Democrats

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team are once again requesting a delay in the defamation lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll.

The legal team for Donald Trump is requesting a delay in the defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll, arguing she is receiving financial help from Democrats. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & The Photo Access

According to CNN, Carroll's lawyers recently alerted Trump's legal team that "at some point, [Carroll's] counsel secured additional funding from a nonprofit organization to offset certain expenses and legal fees."

Trump's team claims the backer is Reid Hoffman, the founder of LinkedIn, and are using the information to request a one-month delay of the trial. It is the second time in this case the team has asked.

In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan, Trump attorney Alina Habba said the news is "troubling" and "raises significant questions as to Plaintiff's credibility, as well as her motive."

"It also strikes at the heart of one of the key aspects of Plaintiff's defamation claim – whether the instant action is a 'hoax' that was commenced and/or continued to advance a political agenda."