Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden and pushes mail-in voting during Pennsylvania rally

Erie, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump held a huge rally over the weekend, attacking everyone he believes is standing in his way of reclaiming the White House.

Former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden and others during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday night. © JOED VIERA / AFP

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Trump gave a speech in front of nearly 4,000 people at Erie Insurance Arena on Saturday night.

He delivered his typical doom-and-gloom rhetoric about the state of the country, which he claims has been corrupted by the "deep state" and is headed for World War III.

Trump attacked everyone he views as his political opponents, including other Republicans in the 2024 race and the multiple prosecutors who have been investigating him.

The former president took shots at the city of Philadelphia, which he says has "gone to hell" due to a rise in gun violence.

"Now it's so dangerous you can't walk outside to buy a loaf of bread," Trump said. "It's horrible!"

But most of his 100-minute speech was focused on disparaging President Joe Biden, whom he called a "dumb son of a b***h," and the "Biden crime family" that "make Hillary Clinton look like a beautiful angel." Trump has used Biden and his son Hunter's legal issues as an argument that he is being targeted by the Justice Department.

Trump vowed that if he is re-elected in 2024, he will appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Biden and his family in a retaliatory move, which got a standing ovation from the MAGA crowd.