Trump indictment looms as grand jury meets in January 6 probe

A federal grand jury met Thursday to hear more evidence in the special counsel probe of the January 6 attack on the Capitol and former US president Donald Trump 's sweeping effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The panel could hand up an indictment of Trump anytime after the former president was hit Sunday with a letter naming him as a target in the sprawling investigation.



But most legal analysts believe Special Counsel Jack Smith will wait to seek charges in part because he might want to give Trump’s lawyers a chance to ask for a meeting to convince him not to file charges.

Trump says the target letter he got gave him until Thursday to testify before the grand jury, an option legal analysts say he is unlikely to take because of the danger of further incriminating himself.

The grand jury heard testimony Thursday from a relatively junior Trump campaign aide who was with the former president on January 6.

William Russell, a former White House aide who now works for Trump’s presidential campaign, made a second appearance before the panel.

It’s not known why Russell was called back or what he might have added to the probe.