Donald Trump attorney makes stunning admission after arraignment – and it may mean big trouble

New York, New York - An attorney for Donald Trump attempted to defend his client in an interview, but some say his argument was actually an admission of guilt.

John Lauro (r), an attorney for Donald Trump (l), possibly made an admission of guilt for his client while discussing the recent January 6 indictment. © Collage: Sergio FLORES / AFP & CHRIS HONDROS/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

Trump attorney John Lauro, who stood next to the former president on Thursday as he was arraigned on charges to overturn the 2020 election results, joined Fox News host Laura Ingram for an interview that night to discuss how Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.

"What President Trump said is, 'Let's go with option D,'" Lauro explained. "Let's just halt, let's just pause the voting, and allow the state legislatures to take one last look and make a determination as to whether or not the elections were handled fairly."

"That's constitutional law," he added. "That's not an issue of criminal activity."

Lauro went on to repeat his argument later that night in an interview with Newsmax, adding that Trump "desperately" wanted to "get to the truth."

While the attorney seems convinced that he is arguing a sound defense, some critics argue that Lauro just admitted to what the case is accusing the president of doing.