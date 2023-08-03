Donald Trump arraignment live: Trump leaves courthouse and wraps up with remarks on "sad day for America"

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington DC on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges for his effort to overturn the 2020 election results.

By Rey Harris

Former President Donald Trump traveled to Washington DC on Thursday where he was arraigned on charges for his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP Trump traveled from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC on Thursday joined by his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro, and many of his top campaign aides and advisors. The former president was hit with his third indictment of the year on Tuesday, in which he is accused of conspiracy to defraud the US and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding – the January 6, 2021, meeting of Congress held to certify Joe Biden's election victory. Follow all the latest developments of the historic arraignment below live with TAG24 NEWS.

Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on August 3, 2023, after his arraignment in court. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP The arraignment concluded around 4:47 PM, only lasting 27 minutes, ending with Trump being released on bail. He left the courthouse via motorcade heading back to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for his flight presumably returning to New Jersey. Upon arriving at the airport, Trump told reporters that it is "a sad day for America." "It was also very sad driving through Washington DC, and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti," he continued. "This is not the place that I left." Politicians Lauren Boebert gets another big challenger for her House seat Concerning the trial, Trump described it as "the persecution of the person who is leading by very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot." "So if you can't beat him, you persecute him, or you prosecute them," he added. "We can't let this happen in America." It is unclear where he will head to next, as arraignment day has officially concluded.

After reading Trump his rights, Judge Moxila Upadhyaya set the conditions for his bail, which includes that he must not discuss the facts of the case with any witnesses involved, unless done so through legal counsel. He cannot break any laws while on bail, and must appear in court for all scheduled hearings. "If you fail to comply with any of the conditions of your release, a warrant may be issued for your arrest," Judge Upadhyaya stated. The magistrate judge also set a date for the first hearing which will take place on August 28, and Trump will then stand before US district court Judge Tanya Chutkan.

US magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya arrived in the courtroom, officially beginning the arraignment. She began by asking the defendant's name and age, to which he responded, "Donald J Trump. John. 77." The judge also asked if he has taken any medication or substance in the last 24 hours that would impair his comprehension of the trail, and he responded, "No, I have not." Judge Upadhyaya went on to list of the four charges against him - count 1: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, count 2: Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, count 3: Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and count 4: Conspiracy against rights. Trump has pled not guilty to all four counts.

Following his booking process, Donald Trump has entered the courtroom, according to CNN, where he is expected to plead not guilty to US magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya. Trump is joined at his defense table with his attorneys Todd Blanche and John Lauro. Special counsel Jack Smith, who has led the investigation, is all attending the trial, and is seated in the spectator section of the courtroom.

Donald Trump has officially arrived at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in DC. He will be taken into custody of the US Marshals Service, and go through a booking process that should include fingerprinting and providing personal information. Trump will then go on to stand before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya who will decide upon bail conditions after he is released from custody.

Donald Trump has officially arrived in Washington as his private plane, called Trump Force One, arrives at Reagan National Airport ahead of his arraignment scheduled at 4 PM. He is expected to be taken to the courthouse shortly via a motorcade.

Donald Trump flew on his "Trump Force One" private plane from Newark, New Jersey to the nation's capitol for his schedule arraignment on Thursday. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Donald Trump arrives at Reagan National Airport. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A new poll conducted by CNN ahead of the scheduled arraignment shows that 69% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe that Joe Biden's 2020 win was not legitimate, a 6% rise from a similar poll from earlier this year. Trump has insisted that the election was stolen from him, and the recent indictment aims to prove that he continued to push the theory, although he knew it was not true.

As Trump's arraignment draws closer, the campaign for Mike Pence launched a new line of merch in their online store on Thursday that simply say "Too Honest." Trump allegedly told Pence he was "too honest" after he failed to convince his former vice president to return or reject votes from the 2020 presidential elections. Pence testified to the Department of Justice during their probe, and the recent indictment revealed that he took "contemporaneous notes" as Trump pushed for him to perform actions he knew to be illegal.

At noon, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to announce that he is on his way to the nation's capitol, and continued to push his false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. "I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON DC, TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION," Trump said. "IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

As President Joe Biden is enjoying his vacation in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, he definitively responded "no" when asked by a CNN journalist if he will be following Trump's arraignment. Trump has regularly blamed the president and the "Biden crime family" for his legal troubles, despite Biden having claimed to not have any involvement. Biden has refused to comment publicly on Trump's multiple indictments, instead arguing that the legal process should play out in a court of law.

On Thursday morning while outside the Washington DC courthouse, Republican and one of Trump's many opponents in the presidential primaries Vivek Ramaswamy filmed a video. He called on Joe Biden's administration and the Department of Justice to release information about the case that he believes is being kept from the American people. "I'm making a demand to our government," Ramaswamy explains in the clip shared on X. "Tell us the truth about what's really driving this flurry of prosecutions, with trial dates set during the height of the upcoming election." Ramaswamy, who has diligently defended Trump at every turn, didn't elaborate on what he thought is being kept secret, but says he filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the DOJ so said information can be revealed to the public.

Trump has been predictably ranting on his Truth Social platform ahead of his scheduled arraignment. On Wednesday evening, he said in a post that the case should be moved "to an impartial venue" because it's "IMPOSSIBLE" to get a fair trial in DC as it is "95% anti-Trump."

He then goes on to cryptically state, "I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to greatness," which is reminiscent of the words he spoke before and on January 6 which many argue helped incite the Capitol riot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will provide security as the nation's capitol braces for Donald Trump's scheduled arraignment on Thursday. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP According to The Guardian, Trump will not be arrested prior to the arraignment, as US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya only issued an appearance summons instead of a warrant. He will not have a mugshot taken, due to the fact that he is "easily recognizable" and there are "many photographs available," but he is expected to undergo digital fingerprinting and will have to provide personal information as a part of the booking process. The city has also been scrambling to prepare for the event, with law enforcement monitoring potential threats and protests, barricades have been placed around the courthouse, and Secret Service and US Marshals will be assisting with security.