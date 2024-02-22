Donald Trump begs judge to delay penalties in New York fraud judgment

New York, New York - Former President Donald Trump has asked that the judge in his civil fraud trial to delay the penalties attached to the damages he owes, but the New York attorney general insists it shouldn't happen.

According to ABC News, Trump's attorneys submitted the request on Wednesday for Judge Arthur Engoron to delay the enforcement of penalties by 30 days, citing the "magnitude" of the ruling on the trial as presenting a need for an "orderly post-judgment process."

"The Attorney General has not filed any motion on notice, nor moved to settle the proposed Judgment," the filing states regarding New York AG Letitia James, who has led the case.

"Her unseemly rush to memorialize a 'judgment' violates all accepted practice in New York state court."

The defense also argued that they should be allowed to propose a "counter-judgment" and suggested that Trump should be allowed to move the address of six of his businesses from New York to Florida.

Last week, Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest. The former president was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.

Trump has vowed to appeal the ruling as critics have speculated on whether he can actually afford the judgment or the large bond necessary to file the appeal.

His attorney, Alina Habba, has insisted that Trump is "prepared" to handle the judgment, but the request signals it may be more trouble than they are letting on.