Does Trump have enough money to post massive bond in NY fraud trial?

New York, New York - Alina Habba, a lead attorney for former President Donald Trump , has claimed her client is prepared to pay the massive bond needed to appeal the recent ruling in his New York fraud trial.

Attorney Alina Habba (l.) recently claimed that Donald Trump (r.) is prepared to pay a $400 million bond needed to appeal the New York fraud trial ruling. © TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

Habba sat down for an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Monday where she broke down the next steps, as Trump and their team seek to file their appeal.

"I can tell you what the rules are," she explained.

"Within 30 days, even if we choose to appeal this, we have to post the bond, which is the full amount and then some."

"We will be prepared to do that," she added.

Last week, Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest.

Trump was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.

By law, the state of New York will collect a 9% post-judgment interest, an amount that some believe he might not be able to afford within 30 days.