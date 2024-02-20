Does Trump have enough money to post massive bond in NY fraud trial?
New York, New York - Alina Habba, a lead attorney for former President Donald Trump, has claimed her client is prepared to pay the massive bond needed to appeal the recent ruling in his New York fraud trial.
Habba sat down for an interview with Fox News' Martha MacCallum on Monday where she broke down the next steps, as Trump and their team seek to file their appeal.
"I can tell you what the rules are," she explained.
"Within 30 days, even if we choose to appeal this, we have to post the bond, which is the full amount and then some."
"We will be prepared to do that," she added.
Last week, Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest.
Trump was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.
By law, the state of New York will collect a 9% post-judgment interest, an amount that some believe he might not be able to afford within 30 days.
How Donald Trump's finances are being affected by his many legal battles
The fraud case ruling comes after a judge in a separate trial ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll on defamation charges.
Trump is also facing several other legal battles that have been draining his finances, fueling speculation that he won't be able to make the NY fraud trial's bond payment.
While he is estimated to be worth $2 to $2.6 billion, most of his money is tied up in non-liquid assets such as complex business deals and partnerships.
Trump has gone to wild lengths to fundraise for his legal bills, such as selling golden sneakers for $399. His MAGA base has also started a GoFundMe to help out, so far only raising close to $700,000 of their $355 million goal.
Nonetheless, Habba insists that her client will indeed be able to handle the hefty bond expenditure.
"What they're trying to do between this case and my last case is put [Trump] out of business," she explained.
"Unfortunately, they picked the wrong guy to pick on," she added, "because he's strong, he's resilient, and he happens to have a lot of cash."
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP