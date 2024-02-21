Letitia James threatens to seize Donald Trump's assets if he can't pay fraud ruling

New York, New York - Attorney General Letitia James has threatened to seize Donald Trump 's assets if he is unable to pay the damages ruled upon in his New York fraud trial.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (r.) is threatening to have Donald Trump's assets seized if he can't afford to pay the recent ruling in his fraud trial. © Collage: Jim WATSON & TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP

James, who led the case against the former president, sat down for an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, where she vowed to make sure Trump pays what he owes.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James declared.

Last week, Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay nearly $355 million in damages on fraud charges, which will total closer to $400 million after interest.

The former president was also barred from conducting business in the state for three years.

James went on to mention a specific asset of Trump's - his Trump building, located in the heart of the financial district of New York City.