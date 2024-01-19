Donald Trump biographer waves red flag about his cognitive state

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has been bragging about his cognitive health after he recently "aced" an IQ test, but a biographer who once spent an ample amount of time with the former president argues otherwise.

A journalist who previously penned a biography about Donald Trump says the former president's cognitive health is not what it used to be. © Tolga Akmen / AFP

During a rally in New Hampshire on Wednesday evening, Trump went on a bizarre rant about how, after taking the test, he feels he is in a better cognitive state now at age 77 than his younger self.

"I actually feel better now than I did 30 years ago," Trump told the crowd. "Tell me, is that crazy? And I think, cognitively, I'm better than I was 20 years ago. I don't know why."

Tim O'Brien, journalist and author of a 2005 Trump biography titled TrumpNation, recently shared a clip of the comments on X and argued that "he's not."

"I flew around with him in his plane and walked his golf courses with him 20 years ago," O'Brien claimed. "Not very cognitively together then. Much less cognitively better now."

While O'Brien has made himself a critic of the former president in recent years, both Trump and President Joe Biden have faced heavy criticism for their age and arguable cognitive decline as both seek re-election in the 2024 presidential race.