Megyn Kelly rips Donald Trump's cognitive abilities: "This is what happens when you're 77"

Dallas, Texas - Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly, who hosted the recent GOP debate, has fired back after Donald Trump criticized her, the candidates, and the event in its entirety.

Talk show host Megyn Kelly responded after Donald Trump criticized her for how she hosted the recent Republican Party primary debates. © Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with fellow talk show host Glenn Beck, Kelly admitted that she believes Trump's age and cognitive abilities are just as much of a concern as President Joe Biden's.

"Look, if it's between Trump and Biden, I don't think there's any question who's more fit and more capable," she explained.

"But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in [2016]?"



She went on to point out that he has been "repeatedly" making public flubs, such as "confusing Biden for Obama."

"With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you're 77 years old," she added. "Trump seems inhuman, but he's not inhuman. He's a human. He's a man."