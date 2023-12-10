Megyn Kelly rips Donald Trump's cognitive abilities: "This is what happens when you're 77"
Dallas, Texas - Conservative talk show host Megyn Kelly, who hosted the recent GOP debate, has fired back after Donald Trump criticized her, the candidates, and the event in its entirety.
In a recent interview with fellow talk show host Glenn Beck, Kelly admitted that she believes Trump's age and cognitive abilities are just as much of a concern as President Joe Biden's.
"Look, if it's between Trump and Biden, I don't think there's any question who's more fit and more capable," she explained.
"But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in [2016]?"
She went on to point out that he has been "repeatedly" making public flubs, such as "confusing Biden for Obama."
"With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you're 77 years old," she added. "Trump seems inhuman, but he's not inhuman. He's a human. He's a man."
Donald Trump branded Megyn Kelly "the biggest loser" of GOP debate
Kelly hosted the GOP's recent primary debate in Alabama, where she pressed Republican candidates for their thoughts on Trump, who remains the front-runner in the 2024 presidential race by a large margin.
Trump shared his thoughts on the debate in a Truth Social post, where he dubbed Kelly "the biggest loser" of the event and said she "lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much."
Kelly, who was in the past an ardent MAGA supporter, recently said that "the country will burn" if Trump is sent to prison for any of the 91 criminal charges he currently faces.
Cover photo: Collage: Nicholas Kamm / AFP & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP