Donald Trump calls Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show the "worst" in history: "Epic fail"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform while watching the 2023 Super Bowl to hate on Rihanna 's epic halftime show performance .

Former president Donald Trump insulted pop star Rihanna's (l.) performance at the 2023 Super Bowl, calling it the "worst" show in its history. © Collage: IMAGO / Shutterstock & Everett Collection

In classic Trump fashion, the former president shamelessly held nothing back as he went in on the pop star.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump shared on Sunday night. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language."

"Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'" he added.

Trump seems a bit obsessed with the singer, as he went out of his way to attack her days before her Super Bowl show, describing her on Thursday as "Bad everything," and "NO TALENT!"



"Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING," he wrote.

Rihanna has been heavily critical of Trump in the past. In 2017, she tweeted that she was "disgusted" at the then president's "Muslim ban," and in 2020, a photo showed her with "F**k Trump" spray-painted on a car.

Funny enough, even though he claims she has "no talent," RiRi won a legal fight against Trump after her performing rights company found out he was playing her music at his rallies. When Rihanna got wind of her music "blaring" at a rally in Florida, she responded, "Not for much longer… me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies."