Donald Trump endorses daughter-in-law for RNC leadership role

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has decided who he wants to lead the Republican National Committee, as their current chair is expected to soon resign.

Donald Trump has endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to be the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a statement released on Monday, Trump announced his support for Michael Whatley to take over as chair of the RNC and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for the role of co-chair.

Both endorsements are outspoken MAGA loyalists, which Trump argued is key, as "The RNC MUST be a good partner in the Presidential election."

Whatley, a former Trump campaign advisor and the current chair of the North Carolina GOP, has helped push the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

He has also defended Trump regarding his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.

Lara, the wife of Trump's son Eric, has no experience in politics but has regularly made appearances in the news to defend her father-in-law and helped the RNC successfully fundraise on several occasions.