Donald Trump endorses daughter-in-law for RNC leadership role
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has decided who he wants to lead the Republican National Committee, as their current chair is expected to soon resign.
In a statement released on Monday, Trump announced his support for Michael Whatley to take over as chair of the RNC and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, for the role of co-chair.
Both endorsements are outspoken MAGA loyalists, which Trump argued is key, as "The RNC MUST be a good partner in the Presidential election."
Whatley, a former Trump campaign advisor and the current chair of the North Carolina GOP, has helped push the former president's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.
He has also defended Trump regarding his actions surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots.
Lara, the wife of Trump's son Eric, has no experience in politics but has regularly made appearances in the news to defend her father-in-law and helped the RNC successfully fundraise on several occasions.
Donald Trump shares his picks for the RNC
Trump also said he asked his campaign advisor, Chris LaCivita, to become the chief operating officer of the committee.
The endorsement comes after the RNC's current chair, Ronna McDaniel, reportedly held a private meeting with Trump and offered to step down after the South Carolina primaries on February 24. If she resigns, the committee will have to vote in her replacement.
Trump had previously endorsed Whatley to the role of co-chair of the RNC in 2023, but the committee opted for another candidate.
Cover photo: Collage: Anna Moneymaker & JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP