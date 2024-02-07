RNC chair Ronna McDaniel offers to take big hit as Trump pressure starts to tell

Washington DC - Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, has reportedly offered to step down after Donald Trump and others pressured her to resign.

According to ABC News, McDaniel, who was just re-elected for her fourth term in January, recently held a private meeting with Trump, during which they discussed the possibility of her stepping down.

RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper told the outlet that, for now, "Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina."

The move comes as members of the RNC and Republican politicians have been criticizing McDaniel and calling for her resignation.

The 50-year-old spent much of her time as chair supporting and defending Trump, but in a recent interview with Fox News, the ex-president expressed interest in having her replaced.

"I think she did OK, initially, in the RNC," he said. "I would say right now, there'll probably be some changes made."

It is believed that if McDaniel does step down, Trump will endorse North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley.

Far-right Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz also waded into the discussion, joking in a post: "I fully endorse Kevin McCarthy."

Gaetz helped lead an effort to oust McCarthy as House speaker last year.