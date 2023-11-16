Donald Trump escalates Kim Kardashian feud and sings Kanye West's praises

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump took aim at Kim Kardashian in a recent social media post, blasting her for being the "most overrated celebrity" while praising her ex-husband Kanye West .

The former president took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to criticize "ABC fake news reporter" Jonathan Karl for his new book, called Tired of Winning.

"In the 'book' [Karl] has the World's most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she 'would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,' if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners," Trump wrote.

In 2018, Kardashian met with Trump, who was president at the time, to advocate for the pardoning of Alice Johnson, who is serving a life sentence on drug related charges.

Karl claims in the book that Trump "demanded a straight-up quid pro quo" by asking her to bring football stars to the White House in exchange for the pardon, but the 77-year-old denied the claim.

"This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," he insisted, adding "I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden."