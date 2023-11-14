Did Kim Kardashian get dissed by Donald Trump?

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and former President Donald Trump apparently had a testy exchange after the 2020 presidential election !

An excerpt from a new book claims that Kim Kardashian got into a heated exchange with Donald Trump (l). © Collage: ANDREW KELLY & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, Deadline shared an excerpt of Jonathan Karl's book, Tired Of Winning, which details a heated conversation between the 43-year-old reality star and the 77-year-old disgraced politician.

Kim reportedly reached out to Trump for his endorsement of her ongoing efforts to secure clemency for wrongly convicted inmates.

But per the excerpt, the former president demanded "a straight-up quid pro quo" from Kim, requesting that she bring football stars to visit him, yet Kim wasn't able to because Trump "had become too toxic."

Additionally, the book reveals that Trump called the SKIMs founder directly to accuse her of "asking him for a favor" despite voting for Joe Biden before he hung up on her.

For those who may not remember, in 2018, the ex-president welcomed Kim to the Oval Office to discuss her criminal justice reform.

