Donald Trump Georgia election probe set to result in avalanche of indictments!

Atlanta, Georgia - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading a state investigation into former President Donald Trump , will reportedly request more than a dozen indictments against multiple defendants.

According to CNN, Willis is expected to present the findings of her investigation to a grand jury next week, as she aims to bring forth conspiracy and racketeering charges against the former president.

Such charges would allow Willis to bring cases against multiple defendants that were allegedly involved with Trump's efforts to overturn Georgia's election results in 2020.

Some of the names being mentioned have already been subpoenaed in the case, such as former Republican Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan, former Georgia Democratic state Senator Jen Jordan, and independent journalist George Chidi.

Willis has been investigating Trump since 2021, after he made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding he "find 11,780 votes" to secure a win over Joe Biden.

The probe, which has heard testimony from over 75 witnesses, has resulted in accusations that Trump and his allies pressured other election officials and created a plot to install fake electors.