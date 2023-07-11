Could Donald Trump be indicted for the third time with Georgia election probe?

Atlanta, Georgia - The grand jury overseeing the Georgia election probe may soon decide if Donald Trump will face charges for allegedly trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss.

A grand jury will review findings of the Georgia election probe on Tuesday and may vote on whether to indict Donald Trump. © Collage: Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to the Associated Press, the jury will convene on Tuesday and will "likely" come to a decision on whether to proceed with indicting the former president yet again.

Since 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump after he made a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, asking the official to help him "find 11,780 votes," which would have been enough to win the state over Joe Biden.

The investigation found that Trump and his allies touted false allegations of election fraud to lawmakers and enacted fake electors.

In May 2022, Willis requested help from a special grand jury and issued subpoenas for testimonies from about 75 witnesses, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Willis is expected to present the findings of the investigation to the jury, who will vote on whether to file an indictment.