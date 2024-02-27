Donald Trump Jr. receives letter with white powder and death threat

Jupiter, Florida - Donald Trump Jr., the eldest child of former President Donald Trump , got quite a scare after a letter containing a white powder was sent to his residence.

On Monday, a hazmat team was sent to the home of Donald Trump Jr. after he opened an envelope containing a white powder and death threats. © SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday afternoon, Don Jr. discovered the envelope, which contained the powder along with a death threat, and immediately called the authorities.

According to Axios, a hazmat team and fire trucks arrived on the scene. Fortunately, Don was unharmed, and the powder was sent off for testing.

"The test results of the substance came up inconclusive on what it was exactly, but officials on the scene do not believe it is deadly," a spokesperson for Don Jr. reported.

Don Jr. shared a copy of the letter to the Daily Caller, which listed various members of the Trump family, along with multiple lines of sometimes incoherent threats.

"How many lives will be ruined before the psychopath Donald is silenced?" one line in the letter read.

Don Jr., who has been a longtime vocal advocate for his father, noted that this is the second time a powder has been sent to his home, with the first letter being opened by his wife while their children were "by her side."