Donald Trump launches sneaker line boasting $399 gold shoes after fraud ruling
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump has found his next business move after being ordered to pay over $350 million in his New York fraud trial.
The former president made an unexpected appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday, where he announced the new "official Trump footwear."
Met with plenty of boos amid the announcement, Trump debuted the gold "Never Surrender High-Tops," which run for $399 on a new Trump Sneakers website.
The "super limited" sneaker has since sold out, with the site boasting that "at least 10" were autographed by Trump himself.
In the fine print, the site claims that Trump Sneakers "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign," despite being promoted by the politician currently campaigning for his return to the White House.
A day prior to the shoe launch, Trump was ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to pay $354,868,768 after being found liable for fraud in his real estate business.
Donald Trump's legal costs pile up amid presidential run
Last month, the Republican was ordered to pay over $83 million after a Manhattan court ruled in favor of writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault and defamation.
Facing 91 criminal charges, Trump is estimated to have spent over $50 million on legal fees in 2023.
Despite his ongoing legal woes, Trump is continuing on the election trail as the presumed nominee against President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race.
The Biden campaign hit back at Trump's sneaker venture on Saturday with a biting quip, saying, "Donald Trump showing up to hawk bootleg Off-Whites is the closest he'll get to any Air Force Ones ever again for the rest of his life," per USA Today.
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP