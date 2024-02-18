Donald Trump launches sneaker line boasting $399 gold shoes after fraud ruling

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Donald Trump has found his next business move after being ordered to pay over $350 million in his New York fraud trial.

Donald Trump attended Sneaker Con on Saturday, where he hawked his new "Never Surrender High-Tops." © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The former president made an unexpected appearance at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday, where he announced the new "official Trump footwear."

Met with plenty of boos amid the announcement, Trump debuted the gold "Never Surrender High-Tops," which run for $399 on a new Trump Sneakers website.

The "super limited" sneaker has since sold out, with the site boasting that "at least 10" were autographed by Trump himself.

In the fine print, the site claims that Trump Sneakers "is not political and has nothing to do with any political campaign," despite being promoted by the politician currently campaigning for his return to the White House.

A day prior to the shoe launch, Trump was ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to pay $354,868,768 after being found liable for fraud in his real estate business.