Donald Trump makes it rain crypto at NYC bar: "Make Bitcoin great again!"

New York, New York - Donald Trump recently crashed a bar in New York City, and he used cryptocurrency to buy a round for everyone.

On Wednesday night, Trump made a scheduled appearance at PubKey, a Greenwich Village bar that's known for accepting Bitcoin.

The Republican presidential candidate, who has long said he doesn't drink alcohol himself, used a cell phone and a tablet belonging to the bar to buy a round of burgers and beers for the entire bar, a transaction he described as "very easy."

"I just made the first transaction in Bitcoin!" Trump declared, with the bar erupting in applause.

One patron cheered, "Make Bitcoin great again!"

Trump, who previously said he was "not a fan" of crypto, has been aggressively trying to win over the support of the crypto community in recent months.

Back in July, he gave a speech at the Bitcoin 2024 conference, in which he vowed to make the US the "crypto capitol of the planet" if he wins re-election.

The former president recently announced the launch of World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture co-founded by his eldest sons Eric and Don Jr.