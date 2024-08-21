Trump schooled on cocaine by comedian Theo Von: "Turns you into a damn owl, homie!"

Bedminster, New Jersey - Donald Trump recently explained why he has led a straight-edge lifestyle all these years – but expressed curiosity about what it was like on the other side!

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) opened up about why he stays away from drugs and alcohol, and asked a handful of questions about cocaine use. © Collage: Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a recent interview with comedian Theo Von for his podcast This Past Weekend, the former president opened up about how he watched his older brother, Fred Trump Jr., suffer and eventually die from alcohol addiction.

Fred Jr. advised him before his passing to never drink, and Trump claims to this day he has never had a "glass of alcohol" in his life.

Von informed Trump that he is currently in recovery and explained that his addiction was heavily driven by cocaine use.

"That's down and dirty, right?" Trump said with a laugh.

Trump then began inquiring more about Von's addiction, asking if cocaine became "too much to handle" and if he ever goes back to alcohol.