Trump and his sons are starting a crypto bank – and they're calling on MAGA for help

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his two eldest sons are trying to create their own crypto bank, and they want MAGA to help them get it started.

In recent weeks, Donald Trump and his two eldest sons have been teasing a new crypto project that they claim will become "the future of finance." © SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Thursday morning, Trump shared a link on his Truth Social platform to a Telegram channel titled "The DeFiant Ones," which has amassed over 33,000 subscribers since it was created on August 6.

"For too long, the average American has been squeezed by the big banks and financial elites," Trump wrote in his post.

"It's time we take a stand – together."

It's a bit unclear exactly what Trump is planning to do with the project, as the channel contains no information, but his two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have been enthusiastically talking about it in recent weeks.

During a recent Q&A, Don Jr. insisted they were not starting a memecoin but attempting to form their own decentralized digital bank.

"I think there has been a lot of inequality in that only certain people can get financing," Jr. explained.

"So this notion of decentralized finance is obviously very appealing to guys like me who have been debanked, or haven't been able to get insurance... or mortgages because they don't check certain boxes."