Donald Trump makes latest move against judge in election interference trial

Washington DC - Former president Donald Trump filed legal papers on Monday demanding the removal of US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan from his federal election interference case.

Donald Trump wants US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan dismissed from his election interference case, arguing that she is prejudiced against him. © JIM WATSON, SAUL LOEB, HANDOUT / AFP / United States District Court for the District of Columbia

Citing the tough-talking judge's remarks in other January 6 cases, Trump's lawyers claimed she had shown bias against him that would prevent him from getting a fair trial.



"Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche wrote in a nine-page motion. "Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying."

Trump's lawyer cited her sentencing statement that derided a convicted January 6 attacker for displaying "blind loyalty to one man who, by the way, remains out of jail to this day."

"The law and the overwhelming public interest in the integrity of this historic proceeding require recusal," Blanche added.

If Chutkan does not agree to recuse herself, Trump is asking the Washington, DC Circuit Court of Appeals to remove her from the case.

It's not known if special counsel Jack Smith may respond to the filing.