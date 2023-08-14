Trump takes shots at judge in raving rant despite previous warning

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump continued to attack the judge overseeing his 2020 election interference case, despite being warned against making "inflammatory statements."

Donald Trump attacked the judge of his 2020 election criminal trial on social media after being warned against making "inflammatory statements." © Collage: Mike Stobe / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a late-night rant posted to Truth Social shortly after 1 AM on Monday, the former president criticized US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan for being "very biased & unfair," adding: "She obviously wants me behind bars."

He also shared a statement allegedly made by Chutkan, arguing it demonstrates her prejudice against him.

In the quote, Chutkan describes her views on the January 6 Capitol attack, saying that rioters "were there in fealty, in loyalty, to one man, not to the Constitution, of which most of the people who come before me seem woefully ignorant; not to the ideals of this county, and not to the principles of democracy."

"It's a blind loyalty to one person who, by the way, remains free to this day," the quote continues.

According to Politico, Chutkan made the remarks back in October 2022 as she was sentencing Christine Priola of Ohio to 15 months in jail for participating in the riots.

Trump's posts come after Chutkan issued a stern warning on Friday that "inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool" could force her to "proceed to trial quickly."