Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump reportedly in talks to ban Covid-19 vaccines "within months"

Washington DC - Health and Human Service (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump are reportedly making moves to soon ban Covid-19 vaccines from the US market.

A source close to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (r.) claims he and President Donald Trump (l.) may soon move to ban Covid-19 vaccines in the US. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist and leading adviser to the lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, recently told The Daily Beast that "influential" members of President Trump's family agree with Kennedy's long-pushed assertion that vaccines are dangerous.

Malhotra claimed a decision to remove it from markets will come "within months" pending further research, "even if it is likely to cause 'fear of chaos' and bring with it major legal ramifications."

"It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data... But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision," Malhotra added.

He further explained that vaccine skepticism in the Trump administration has been driven by a 2022 paper that claimed adults who received mRNA vaccines had a 16 percent higher risk of "excess serious adverse events."

The Daily Beast notes that the report has been dismissed by much of the medical community, who argue it "underestimates the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and overstates risks due to methodological flaws, biased data selection, and ignoring broader public health impacts."