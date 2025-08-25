Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Trump reportedly in talks to ban Covid-19 vaccines "within months"
Washington DC - Health and Human Service (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump are reportedly making moves to soon ban Covid-19 vaccines from the US market.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a cardiologist and leading adviser to the lobby group Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Action, recently told The Daily Beast that "influential" members of President Trump's family agree with Kennedy's long-pushed assertion that vaccines are dangerous.
Malhotra claimed a decision to remove it from markets will come "within months" pending further research, "even if it is likely to cause 'fear of chaos' and bring with it major legal ramifications."
"It could [happen] in a number of stages, including learning more about the data... But given the increased talk of vaccine injuries in the past few weeks among the administration, it could also come with one clean decision," Malhotra added.
He further explained that vaccine skepticism in the Trump administration has been driven by a 2022 paper that claimed adults who received mRNA vaccines had a 16 percent higher risk of "excess serious adverse events."
The Daily Beast notes that the report has been dismissed by much of the medical community, who argue it "underestimates the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and overstates risks due to methodological flaws, biased data selection, and ignoring broader public health impacts."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s long history of vaccine opposition
Prior to being appointed head of HHS, RFK Jr. had built a reputation as a prominent anti-vaccine advocate and regularly argued that COVID-19 vaccine-related injuries were being underreported. He has written several books on the subject and is the founder of the anti-vaccine group Children's Health Defense.
During his Senate confirmation hearing in January, Kennedy refused to outright say that he would not seek to ban vaccines, and insisted he was not anti-vaccine, but rather "pro-safety."
Since his appointment, Kennedy has overseen the firing of countless federal employees, closed multiple agencies in his department, shaken up vaccine recommendations, and vowed to discover proof to confirm his unfounded claims that vaccines can cause autism.
Malhotra claims he is scheduled to meet with Trump and RFK Jr. in September to push his own anti-COVID-19 vaccine views, and he says he is confident that "[Trump will] get it, because it’s in his interest to."
Cover photo: Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Samuel Corum / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP