Donald Trump makes outlandish claims about windmills and "batty" whales
Summerville, South Carolina - Former President Donald Trump is now trying to save the whales, who are apparently in great danger not from climate change, but from... windmills.
Trump took some time during a rally in South Carolina on Monday to address how "windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before," and no one is doing anything about it.
"They are washing up ashore. You wouldn't see that once a year – now they are coming up on a weekly basis," Trump told the crowd.
"The windmills are driving them crazy. They are driving the whales, I think, a little batty."
While he didn't elaborate much more on the claim, it turns out that it was completely made up.
"At this point, there is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could cause mortality of whales," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration clarified.
Is Donald Trump too old to be president?
Trump, of course, has a long history of battling the windmills, but his latest outlandish remarks have raised some new questions.
During Trump's Monday rally, he confused Jeb Bush with his brother, ex-President George W. Bush, accusing the former governor of Florida of launching the invasion of Iraq.
Along with numerous past examples of similar blunders, it has sparked a debate about whether he is too old for the presidency, a criticism regularly leveled at President Joe Biden.
Trump, who is only 4 years younger than 80 year old Biden, has said that while he thinks the president is "incompetent," he also believes he is "not too old" to run for a second term.
Cover photo: Collage: Mara Sosti & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP