Donald Trump makes outlandish claims about windmills and "batty" whales

Summerville, South Carolina - Former President Donald Trump is now trying to save the whales, who are apparently in great danger not from climate change, but from... windmills.

During a recent rally in South Carolina, Donald Trump wrongly claimed that wind turbines are killing whales in the ocean and driving them "a little batty." © Collage: Mara Sosti & KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

Trump took some time during a rally in South Carolina on Monday to address how "windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before," and no one is doing anything about it.

"They are washing up ashore. You wouldn't see that once a year – now they are coming up on a weekly basis," Trump told the crowd.

"The windmills are driving them crazy. They are driving the whales, I think, a little batty."

While he didn't elaborate much more on the claim, it turns out that it was completely made up.

"At this point, there is no scientific evidence that noise resulting from offshore wind site characterization surveys could cause mortality of whales," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration clarified.