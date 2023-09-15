Donald Trump opens up on whether he'd pardon himself if re-elected

Bedminster, New Jersey - Ex-President Donald Trump faces several criminal indictments ahead of the 2024 elections, yet he has claimed he wouldn't pardon himself if he is re-elected – at least probably not.

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing multiple criminal indictments, said in a recent interview that he wouldn't pardon himself if he is re-elected. © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Thursday, the former president sat down for an interview with Kristen Welker on the NBC show Meet the Press, where he was asked if he would consider the move if he wins back the White House.

"I think it's very unlikely. What, what did I do wrong? I didn't do anything wrong," Trump explained. "You mean because I challenge an election, they want to put me in jail?"

Trump is currently facing 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to. He is also the front-runner of the Republican primaries for the party's presidential nomination.

Two of the cases against him will take place in federal courts, which opens up the possibility of a presidential pardon.

He told Welker that he was advised by "a couple of attorneys" to pardon himself in 2021 before the end of his administration, noting that it could have "saved me all of these lawyers and all of this – these fake charges, these Biden indictments."

Trump claimed he turned down the advice, apparently telling them: "The last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon."