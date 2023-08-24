Donald Trump booked in Georgia in 2020 election case, mug shot released

Atlanta, Georgia - Donald Trump was formally arrested Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, as the former president battles his fourth criminal indictment while seeking reelection to the White House.

Donald Trump was booked at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

The booking of the billionaire real estate tycoon in his fourth and final indictment sets up a year of unprecedented courtroom drama as he tries to balance appearing in the dock with hitting the campaign trail.

The arrest comes just hours after Trump spurned a televised primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring eight of his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination – all of whom lag well behind him in the polls.

He managed to steal the spotlight, though, as the focus of questions, with all but two of the candidates saying they would support Trump as the party's nominee even if he were convicted in any of the cases.

During a rambling pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson – which aired on X at the same time as the debate – Trump dismissed the four criminal indictments filed against him as "nonsense" and "bulls**t." He said the Justice Department had been "weaponized" under Democratic President Joe Biden to hamstring his White House bid.

On Thursday, Trump was booked at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, which was ringed by a tight security perimeter as hordes of journalists and dozens of the Republican's supporters flocked to the facility.



In posts on his Truth Social platform shortly before leaving his New Jersey golf club for the flight to Atlanta, Trump said he was being arrested for "having the audacity to challenge a RIGGED & STOLLEN (sic) ELECTION."