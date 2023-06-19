Donald Trump promised "food for everyone" – but didn't deliver

Miami, Florida - Following his recent arraignment, Donald Trump visited a local restaurant where he is said to have promised everyone free food, only to dip out shortly after without delivering on the vow.

Donald Trump made a visit to a local Cuban restaurant after his recent arraignment in Miami, and promised "food for everyone", but failed to deliver. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Hungry? Looks like Trump may not be able to help you out.

Trump left the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse on Tuesday and made a pit stop shortly after at Versailles, a Cuban restaurant located in the heart of Little Havana, according to reports.

He was greeted by a long line of supporters, including both a rabbi and a priest who gave a brief prayer session for the former president. Trump has just pled not guilty to 37 federal charges brought against him earlier that day.

The crowd then proceeded to sing happy birthday to him, as Wednesday marked his 76th birthday.

Enamored by the love, Trump reportedly shouted in response, "Food for everyone!"

But according to the Miami New Times, he failed to deliver on the promise, and left ten minutes later.