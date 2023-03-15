Donald Trump pulls a screeching U-turn on mail-in ballots
Washington DC - Donald Trump has apparently taken up a completely differnt stance on mail-in voting, as he now encourages Republicans to "change our thinking" in order to beat the Democrats in 2024.
During his speech earlier this month at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), the former president tested the waters with his new tactic.
"Our goal will be one-day voting with only paper ballots," he said. "But until that day comes, Republicans must compete using every lawful means to win. That means swamping the left with mail-in votes, early-votes, and Election Day votes."
He also went on to say that his supporters should "become MASTERS at ballot harvesting" – a strategy that allows third parties to collect and turn in other voters' ballots.
Republicans pivot on voting by mail
According to CNN, the Republican National Committee (RNC) will soon review the outcome of the midterm elections, which saw the GOP perform disappointingly.
It has been suggested that a big part in the failures was played by Trump and others disparaging mail-in voting and pushing unfound conspiracy theories about fraud and "election stealing."
In November, Trump shared on Truth Social page, "YOU CAN NEVER HAVE FAIR & FREE ELECTIONS WITH MAIL-IN BALLOTS."
The RNC will focus their review on how to change course on the argument, and encourage voters to participate in early balloting.
"Any party that votes for 50 days is going to beat the party that voted for 13 hours" RNC member Andy Reilly told CNN. "It's just that simple."
The Republican Party have a long uphill battle ahead of them, as they try to undo the discontent Donald Trump sewed within the party's base.
