Donald Trump calls himself a "warrior" in grim CPAC speech to underwhelming crowd

Washington DC - Former President Donald Trump made his highly anticipated appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) and gave a fiery speech to a mostly empty room.

Donald Trump delivered his highly anticipated speech during CPAC 2023 on Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

Saturday marked the final day of the event, and while attendance this year was much smaller than in past years, reportedly reaching a high of 2,028, one thing was certain: nearly everyone was there to see Don.

Trump spoke for more than 90 minutes, most of which was used to paint a grim picture of America without him, pleading for his base to help secure him four more years in the White House.

"With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state," he explained, adding, "We will expose and appropriately deal with the RINOs [Republicans in name only]. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House. And we will liberate America from these villains and scoundrels once and for all."

The former 45th president repeated his unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and stressed that Republicans must "change our thinking" if they plan on "beating the Democrats at their own game."

"That means swamping the left with mail-in votes, early votes, and Election Day votes," he urged.

He also claimed that current president Joe Biden is leading the US into "oblivion," and that he is the only Republican with the ability to fix the country.

"In 2016, I declared: I am your voice. Today, I add: I am your warrior," Trump stated. "I am your justice. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution."