Donald Trump responds to historic criminal indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump claimed he is "completely innocent" and a victim of "political persecution" after becoming the first former president in American history to face a criminal indictment .

Former President Donald Trump responded to a Manhattan grand jury investigating voting to indict him on criminal charges for hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. © REUTERS

Trump, who's holed up at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, declared his innocence in a lengthy, rambling statement issued minutes after word emerged that a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels had voted to indict him on criminal charges.



"The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to 'Get Trump,' but now they’ve done the unthinkable – indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election Interference," he said.

"Never before in our nation’s history has this been done," he continued. "The Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, including spying on my campaign, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a president of the United States and by far the leading Republican candidate for president, has never happened before. Ever."

The exact nature of the charges against Trump were not immediately known.