Donald Trump's lawyer admits attacks against hush money prosecutor were "ill-advised"

New York, New York - As Donald Trump and the rest of the nation awaits his possible indictment, one of his lawyers is trying to do damage control – and failing miserably.

Former President Donald Trump (r) has recently ramped up attacks on prosecutors investigating him, and one of his lawyers admitted that it's not such a good idea. © Collage: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT & UPI Photo

If it isn't Trump that puts his foot in his mouth while speaking publicly on the multiple criminal investigations he currently faces, it might be a member of his legal team.

The former president's lawyer Joe Tacopina sat down for an interview with Chuck Todd of Meet the Press on Sunday.

When Todd pressed him about Trump's verbal attacks against district attorney Alvin Bragg, which he described as "dehumanizing," Tacopina admitted he didn't think doing so was such a good idea.

"I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up, and he quickly took down when he realized the rhetoric and the photo that was attached to it," he explained.

Tacopina was referencing a recent repost by Trump on Truth Social of a news article that featured a photo of him wielding a baseball bat alongside a photo of Bragg, which some critics argued was Trump's way of calling for an act of violence against the prosecutor. Following massive backlash, the post was eventually removed.

Todd pointed out that his question related to Trump's attacks in general, not just that one situation, and showed several other examples of Trump calling Bragg an "animal" and a "degenerate psychopath." Tacopina refused to throw his client under the bus, and instead decided to dance around the question.

"I'm not going to defend or condemn anything regarding social media," he continued. "That's not what I do... I'm not a Trump PR person. I'm a litigator and a lawyer, and I'm talking about this case in Manhattan."