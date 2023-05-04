Donald Trump takes hit in E. Jean Carroll trial as witness brings more sexual assault accusations

New York, New York - A new witness took the stand on Wednesday during writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump , adding her voice to accusations of sexual assault against the ex-president.

Journalist Natasha Stoynoff testified that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida back in December 2005. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

According to Newsweek, journalist Natasha Stoynoff took the stand on Wednesday, testifying that Trump sexually assaulted her at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida back in December 2005.

She claims she was assigned by People Magazine to interview him about his anniversary with his third wife Melania Trump back in December 2005, when the unthinkable happened.

"I hear the door shut behind me," she said. "And by the time I turn around, he has his hands on my shoulders, and he pushes me against the wall and starts kissing me, holding me against the wall."

"He was against me and just holding my shoulders back," she added. "I didn't say words. I couldn't. I tried. I mean, I was just flustered and sort of shocked and... I remember just sort of mumbling."

Stoynoff claims Trump stopped when a butler entered the room to say that Melania was ready to proceed with the interview.

Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina stepped up for cross-examination, only asking Stoynoff if she had any "legal claim against Donald Trump," to which she responded no.

"No further questions," he abruptly concluded.