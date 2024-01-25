Donald Trump takes stand for brief testimony at E. Jean Carroll trial: "This is not America"
New York, New York - Donald Trump has returned to court for his defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, where he delivered the big testimony he promised.
According to NBC News, the trial began with attorneys from both sides cross-examining a handful of witnesses, including Carroll's longtime friend Carol Martin.
At one point, Martin, who was the first person Carroll told after Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, claimed that her friend had been harmed by Trump's defaming statements against her claims and that she, too, has feared for her safety.
After the trial resumed following a lunch break, the second half began with Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, arguing with Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, over what her client would say on the stand.
Kaplan warned Trump against addressing previous determinations made regarding Carroll's claims, arguing that there are "no do-overs" as "prior action cannot be re-litigated."
From under his breath, Trump grumbled, "I never met this woman," garnering ire from Kaplan, who shot back, "Keep your voice down."
Donald Trump continues to deny E. Jean Carroll's accusations
When Trump was finally able to take the stand, Habba asked if he believed Carroll's allegations, sending Trump into a rant about how he believed them all to be "totally false." Kaplan quickly struck the comments from the record and instructed the jury to disregard them.
Habba also asked Trump if he ever instructed anyone to harm Carroll, to which he responded, "No – I just wanted to defend myself, my family, and frankly the presidency."
The former president only took a few more brief questions from Carroll's attorney's before the trial concluded for the day, with his testimony only lasting a few minutes. The Washington Post reported that as Trump left the courtroom, he was heard repeatedly muttering, "This is not America."
Closing arguments for the trial are scheduled for Friday morning at 9:30 AM EST.
Cover photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP