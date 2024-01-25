Donald Trump takes stand for brief testimony at E. Jean Carroll trial: "This is not America"

New York, New York - Donald Trump has returned to court for his defamation trial with E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, where he delivered the big testimony he promised.

According to NBC News, the trial began with attorneys from both sides cross-examining a handful of witnesses, including Carroll's longtime friend Carol Martin.

At one point, Martin, who was the first person Carroll told after Trump allegedly sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, claimed that her friend had been harmed by Trump's defaming statements against her claims and that she, too, has feared for her safety.

After the trial resumed following a lunch break, the second half began with Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, arguing with Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, over what her client would say on the stand.

Kaplan warned Trump against addressing previous determinations made regarding Carroll's claims, arguing that there are "no do-overs" as "prior action cannot be re-litigated."

From under his breath, Trump grumbled, "I never met this woman," garnering ire from Kaplan, who shot back, "Keep your voice down."