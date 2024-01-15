Trump calls judge "a bad person" after E. Jean Carroll trial delay request gets denied

Palm Beach, Florida - Over the weekend, Donald Trump shared an angry rant on social media aimed at the judge overseeing his upcoming defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll.

Donald Trump shared a social media post on Saturday describing the judge overseeing his upcoming defamation trial as "a bad person." © Nicholas Kamm / AFP

On Saturday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to criticize judge Lewis Kaplan for turning down his request for a one-week delay in the trial so that he could attend the funeral of his late mother-in-law Amalija Knavs.



"Crazed, Trump hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the Election Interference Witch Hunt,... was asked if he could delay this Rigged Political Scam for one day so that I could attend the FUNERAL OF MY BELOVED MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH MY WIFE, THE FORMER (AND NEXT!) FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES – AND HE SAID NO," Trump exclaimed.

"He is a bad person and an even worse Judge," he added.

Kaplan issued the ruling on Friday, adding that "Mr. Trump is free to attend the trial, the funeral, or all or parts of both, as he wishes."

Trump and his attorneys have made a habit of requesting delays in the many legal cases he currently faces as he runs for re-election. They recently asked the judge overseeing his fraud trial for a delay so he could attend the funeral, which was also rejected.



The former president went on in his post to claim that Kaplan "purposely" set the trial date "in the middle of" primaries taking place in New Hampshire, and accused him of suffering from "TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!"

"Can anyone imagine a husband not going to his wife's mother's funeral over a MADE UP STORY?" Trump lamented.